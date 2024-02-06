The photo booth for personal documents at the “Prolet” Police Station will not work without an appointment from tomorrow, but will be transformed into a booth for rescheduled appointments for all those who had a booked photo appointment in the territory of the city of Skopje until the end of 2024. Starting tomorrow, 14 base stations will be operating at the “Prolet” checkpoint, where citizens will be able to take photos. From Monday, photography will be introduced in the second shift.

Citizens who want to make an appointment to take photos for their personal documents will be able to do so by phone. The appointment via the Internet, the Ministry of the Interior says that due to technical reasons, it will not be possible in the coming days.