VMRO-DPMNE with double advantage over SDSM SDSM, Kovacevski will be defeated by the people in the next elections, according to the latest IPSOS poll conducted on 1,014 respondents in the period from July 1 to July 18 this year, the party says.

The party points out that VMRO-DPMNE would score a convincing victory in the next elections, and this is also confirmed by the percentages, i.e. to the question conducted on the entire population if only the parties would run in the next elections, and not the coalitions, which party would they vote for, the majority of the respondents answered for VMRO-DPMNE or 19.7 percent, while only 9.5 percent for SDSM, which is a difference of 10.2 percent. Then DUI with 6.2 percent, Levica with 5.9 percent, Alliance for Albanians 2.8 percent, other parties 4.2 percent. 22.5 percent were undecided, 17 percent of respondents refused to answer, and only 12.2 percent would not vote.

While on the same question from the poll, but conducted on a certain population with a push of 48 percent, they answered that in the next elections they would vote for VMRO-DPMNE or 40.8 percent, while only 16.6 percent would vote for SDSM. It is a difference of a high 21.2 percent in relation to the advantage of VMRO-DPMNE over SDSM.

Next is DUI with 12.8 percent, Levica 12.2 percent, Alliance for Albanians 5.9 percent, and 8.7 percent of respondents answered that they would vote for the other political parties.

In addition, when asked how the citizens evaluate Dimitar Kovacevski’s performance so far as Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, evaluating it from 1 as a bad result to 5 as an excellent result, 36 percent of the respondents evaluated him with a 1, and only 8 percent with a score of 5. Then with score 2 – 15 percent, 20 percent of those polled assessed it with score 3, only 8 assessed it with score 4, while 10 percent of the respondents answered I don’t know, the party’s said.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, the poll shows that Kovacevski did not receive even a passing score from the citizens.

According to the ISPOS poll data, in the next elections you 870,000 to 875,000 citizens would go out to vote, or compared in terms of votes VMRO-DPMNE would win from 355,000 to 360 thousand votes, while SDSM from 170,000 to 175,000 votes, or by 180,000 votes less compared to VMRO-DPMNE.

Furthermore, DUI from 110,000 to 115,000 votes, Levica from 100,000 to 105,000 votes, Alliance for Albanians 50,000 to 55,000 votes and other political parties from 75,000 to 80,000 votes.

The IPSOS poll shows the huge dissatisfaction and revolt by the citizens towards the government of SDSM and Dimitar Kovacevski, and clearly confirms that changes are necessary. As a reminder, just this year, a total of four polls conducted by relevant research agencies showed a convincing growth in the rating of VMRO-DPMNE and its president Hristijan Mickoski.