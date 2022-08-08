An immediate obligation of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the bilateral dialogue with Macedonia will be to adopt a document that defines the tasks of the country’s institutions, said new Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov, MIA reports from Sofia.

The immediate tasks in relation to the bilateral dialogue with Macedonia include the adoption of a written document that defines the specific tasks before the institutions in Bulgaria with specifically scheduled obligations, Nikolay Milkov told BGNES.

The European integration of the countries of the Western Balkans, maintaining and upgrading what has been achieved in recent months regarding Macedonia’s European path, as well as focusing attention on EU and NATO partners and on other problems related to security in the region are the tasks which the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers important.

Milkov added that the Bulgarian MFA does not consider the presence of the Bulgarian Consul General in the building of the “Ivan Mihajlov” Cultural Center in Bitola to be a problem.