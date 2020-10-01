Law professor Aleksandar Dastevski believes that the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party has every right to push for impeachment of President Stevo Pendarovski, given the violations of the Constitution during the declared state of emergency.

Pendarovski himself acknowledged that he has no right under the Constitution to extend the state of emergency, after initially declaring it for a period of 30 days, but he did so anyway, several times, citing the unique danger of the coronavirus. The executive orders made by the Government during this period are now facing a difficult time being confirmed by the Parliament, in light of opposition from VMRO.