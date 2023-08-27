VMRO-DPMNE called on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to resign after his failure to get to the majority necessary to adopt the Bulgarian amendments to the Constitution.

In Macedonia, we need early elections as soon as possible. We need to give our people a chance to say what they think and which policies they prefer. Kovacevski needs to acknowledge that this Government has no legitimacy and that he is bluffing before the international community, VMRO said in a statement.