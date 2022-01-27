According to VMRO-DPMNE, the numerous new lines of negotiations and memorandums signed with Bulgaria serve only to obscure the fact that the Kovacevski Government is preparing to give away Macedonian national identity and history. Earlier this week in Sofia the two governments entered into talks on the economy, culture, infrastructure, and other areas, and signed a number of memorandums committing themselves to increased cooperation.

The agreement Zaev signed in 2017 turned into a major obstacle for Macedonia’s Euro-integration path. And this policy is now carried on by Zaev’s pawn Kovacevski. These same memorandums were signed by Zaev in 2017, and we didn’t get a meter of new roads and railroads out of them, we only ended up with badly deteriorated relations between the two countries, the opposition party said in a statement.