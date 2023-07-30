VMRO-DPMNE responded to today’s political maneuver by the DUI party, which announced that its ministers are submitting their letters of resignation, provided that VMRO votes for the constitutional amendments.

Since DUI made the first move, and they submitted resignations, all that remains is for them to make the resignations unconditional and to hold early elections. Anything else would be delay tactics and toying with the future of the citizens and the state, VMRO-DPMNE said in its response.

The party adds that “it is good that DUI are prepared to go into opposition after 20 years in power, and there they may be held responsible for their crimes and can prove their innocence”.