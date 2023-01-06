Dimitar Kovacevski and his secretary Mile Zecevic are trying to avoid elections in order to protect their on-going business deals, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, which claims that more and more members of Parliament from SDSM are peeling off and warming to the idea of ealy early elections.

Kovacevski and Zecevic are getting lonely. They know that they will lose the next elections and will be held accountable, so they try to postpone the vote, VMRO said in a statement.

News outlets have speculated that former SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is working to split the SDSM group in Parliament and pull the rug from under his successor, in an attempt to take back his party.