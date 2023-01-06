The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party called the SDSM led coalition of doing nothing to clean up the air pollution, which is now plaguing Macedonian cities.

SDSM has held central power for seven years and for seven years Skopje and Macedonia are suffocating. Over 20 million EUR were spent by the Government in this period and not one euro went to meaningful projects that will reduce air pollution, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

During their Colored Revolution protests, SDSM officials made outlandish promises to clean up the air in Skopje. But other than relying on favorable wind conditions, little was done. Last winter, winds helped clean up the pollution, but this year the problem came back with a vengeance.