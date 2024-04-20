Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made a passive-aggressive statement condemning Macedonia for its move to co-sponsor the UN resolution condemning Serbia for the Srebrenica genocide.

The decision was made by Macedonia’s ethnic Albanian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, possibly driven by election considerations, as it was not cleared by the Government and was partially refuted by Macedonia’s ethnic Serb Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic. Other top Serbian politicians also questioned the decision making process in Macedonia and reminded the country of Serbia’s help during the Covid and Ukraine crises.