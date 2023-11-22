That sounds like a concerning situation. Fires involving chemicals like paint and varnish can indeed release harmful substances into the air. It’s crucial for authorities to take precautions like advising people to limit movement in the area and stay indoors with closed windows to avoid exposure to the toxic fumes. Safety measures during such incidents are crucial to protect the health of the residents and minimize the risks associated with the fire’s aftermath.
Warning of toxic fumes following warehouse fire near Tetovo
Macedonia News
