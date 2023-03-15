We aim to fully digitize tolls in the country by the time we join the EU, said Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic in Brussels on Wednesday.

The goal is to comply with this policy, which means that by the time we join the EU, we will have full digitization. This does not mean that there will be no employed people, but that the way in which the toll fee will be collected will be digitized, Maricic pointed out.

He emphasized that it is important that the network is fully functional and that the toll can be paid as in other countries, where it is usually charged at the entrance to the country and then applies to the entire country.