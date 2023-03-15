OSCE chairman and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is on an official visit to Sweden where he met with Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström.

At the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tobias Billström, Sweden’s support for our European integration was reaffirmed, at the same time emphasizing the necessity of adopting the constitutional changes, with the aim of a smooth flow of the negotiation process and paving the way to EU membership by 2030.

Minister Osmani emphasized that Macedonia remains a strong supporter of Sweden’s membership in NATO, which will contribute to strengthening the security of the Euro-Atlantic area.

The accelerated integration of our country into the EU and Sweden’s membership in NATO as soon as possible will deter the malicious influences of third factors that try to undermine the security and stability of the European continent. That’s why today, once again, we pledged that we will jointly help each other for EU and NATO membership, Osmani said.

Minister Osmani thanked for Sweden’s continuous commitment to the process of our country’s accession to the EU, especially in the field of development cooperation, within which Macedonia is again among the priority partner countries of Swedish development aid in areas that are most useful for our reforms from the accession process.

In his capacity as chairman of the OSCE, Osmani introduced the interlocutor to the current events regarding the OSCE chairmanship through the prism of the established priorities, in which Ukraine remains our main priority and a key security issue within the framework of the OSCE 2023.