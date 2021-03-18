The Constitutional Court will discuss Thursday the initiative for publishing the new constitutional name of the country in the Official Gazette without the signature of President Gjorge Ivanov.

The court will hold a preparatory session at which a decision will be made on whether to schedule a main hearing on this item or to reject the initiatives. Four initiatives have been submitted, including that of the World Macedonian Congress, Solza Grceva and lawyer Tome Todorovski.

They believe that the President has the right to a suspension or pocket veto and that the Parliament Speaker, in this case Talat Xhaferi, has no right to sign a Decree in his name.

The Court will also discuss the initiative challenging the constitutionality of the Law on the Use of Languages.

The adoption of the Law without a two-thirds majority, the lack of signature by the President and the opposition of the Law to the principles of the rule of law are part of the arguments in the initiative seeking to suspend the execution of individual acts or actions taken under this Law.