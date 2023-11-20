UNICEF’s message on World Children’s Day emphasizes the importance of prioritizing children’s rights and enabling their voices to be heard on critical issues. Sadly, in many parts of the world, children’s rights are being threatened and attacked, underscoring the ongoing challenges in safeguarding these fundamental rights.

It’s noteworthy that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the Republic of North Macedonia. UNICEF is taking this opportunity to commemorate its 30-year presence in the country, reaffirming its commitment to advocating for children’s well-being.

The essence of celebrating World Children’s Day lies in drawing attention to society’s responsibilities towards children and addressing the most pressing challenges they face. The statement from UNICEF echoes a poignant sentiment about nurturing compassionate and empathetic children who can contribute to making the world a kinder place.

Their emphasis on creating a happier world for children every day reflects the collective responsibility of society to ensure that children are provided with the necessary support, care, and protection to thrive and contribute positively to the world.