It looks like there’s a drop in the prices of diesel and extra light household oil as per the Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision. Diesel will be cheaper by Mden 0.5, now at Mden 77 per liter, and extra light household oil will see a larger drop of Mden 1, making it Mden 75.5 per liter.

The prices for EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 remain steady at Mden 80 and Mden 82 per liter, respectively. Additionally, Mazut M-1 will also see a decrease, now priced at Mden 42.773 per kilogram.

