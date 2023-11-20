For days, Kovacevski makes a wine excursion in Belgrade at the expense of the citizens, empty wine bottles, drinks and sings in bars. VMRO-DPMNE accuses VMRO-DPMNE, as if all his affairs are sorted out in the country, and not that the whole of Macedonia is in chaos.

In Macedonia, pensioners are on the streets, health workers are protesting, there are no textbooks in schools, there is not a single functional train and railway line, there are no medicines in the pharmacies, serious crimes are taking place in the Oncology clinic, the justice system is collapsing, on the streets and on the streets. malls, mafia shootings happen in broad daylight… this government’s failure after failure, and Kovacevski is having fun and enjoys in Belgrade.