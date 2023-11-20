In the final round of the European qualifiers, the Macedonian national football team will play England tomorrow at the “Todor Proeski” Arena.Although Macedonia has no chance of qualifying, the stadium was packed out to the last place since one of the best teams in the world was paying a visit.

For this reason, the FFM announced today that all ticket holders need to arrive at the stadium early because the gates will close thirty minutes prior to kickoff. 20:45 is the commencement of the meeting.