It may leave Talat Xhaferi without his position in the leadership of DUI. The member of the Supervisory Council of the DUI, Musa Xhaferi, announced that he would hold intra-party consultations on the participation of the Parliament Speaker in the leadership of the party and that it would be investigated whether it is in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

In this starting point, we will first consult on the participation of the Parliament Speaker in the leadership because the presidency is an executive body and whether it is in accordance with the law and the Constitution, Musa Xhaferi told TV21.

The announcement to review the participation of the Parliament Speaker in the leadership of DUI follows the meeting of the Central Council of the party this weekend, which Talat Xhaferi left early after he expressed reservations about some personnel decisions and his proposals for members in the governing party bodies were not accepted.

Talat Xhaferi, according to TV21, asked for more representation of the Gostivar branch of the party, to which Musa Xhaferi told him that “Gostivar has the Parliament Speaker”.

Former ambassador Oliver Sambevski reacted to the fact that Xhaferi even attends the party meeting of the central council of DUI, who pointed out that the very presence of the speaker is unconstitutional.