Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, in response to a journalist’s question to comment on the statements of certain Bulgarian historians, that the Macedonian revivalist Kiril Pejcinovic was Bulgarian, and on the occasion of the canonization of Kiril Pejcinovic in the Lesok Monastery, said that historians should deal with history, and politicians will deal with politics. He believes that in this way we will have good neighborly relations and faster progress of the country toward full-fledged membership in the EU.

I attended the evening service on the occasion of the canonization of Kiril Pejcinovic and it was an extremely solemn holy event attended by a large number of citizens in the Lesok Monastery. There were citizens from several parts of the country, there were citizens from different political backgrounds because I was there, but also representatives of political parties, four bishops… And that was an act by which we cherish our Macedonian spiritual and cultural heritage. What someone wants to provoke is their problem. We know exactly what our history is. We know exactly what our culture is. We know exactly what our Macedonian language is, now recognized throughout the European Union. All citizens will soon be convinced of this when we sign the Frontex agreement with the EU and with Macedonian identity, we are already negotiating with the EU, emphasized Kovacevski.

He reiterated that the communication between the states takes place at the official level between representatives of the institutions, meaning people from politics, however, he says, “there are always other interests, other persons who want to disrupt the relations between two states and usually with their statements cause negative feelings, cause something that you call and I call provocation.”