The director of the Center for Crisis Management, Stojanche Angelov, posted a video of a bear in Zhirovnica village. The Municipality of Mavrovo and Rostushe has requested a state of crisis due to an increased bear population posing threats to residents and property.

In response, the government decided not to shoot the protected brown bears. They plan to:

Quickly remove nearby garbage dumps that attract bears.

Secure municipal waste disposal sites with metal fences.

Provide secure storage facilities for bears outside populated areas.

Safeguard properties with standardized equipment.

Relocate bears in cooperation with state authorities and scientific institutions.

Use preventive measures and organized means to deter bears.

It’s important to note that hunting brown bears in Macedonia is strictly prohibited due to their protected status.