Gender equality advocates, academics, researchers, and policymakers hailing from the region are set to convene at the inaugural New Gen(D)eration Regional Summit in Skopje on September 4-5. The primary objective of this gathering, as articulated by the organizers, is to deliberate on strategies for advancing gender equality and catalyzing social transformation.

The summit endeavors to delve into and confront the multifaceted challenges faced by civil society in addressing these issues. It further seeks to champion the principles of gender democracy, women’s rights, and the rights of individuals within the LGBTIQ+ community.

Distinguished panel discussions will center around several critical themes, including responses to the surging anti-gender movements, the dismantling of ideologies promoting violence, and the role of feminist institutions. These panels are poised to facilitate meaningful discourse on these pressing matters.

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, each specializing in one of the three aforementioned themes. Slovenian sociologist Roman Kuhar, renowned writer, feminist activist, and scholar Adriana Zaharijevic, as well as visual art and culture theorist and researcher Suzana Milevska, are set to engage the audience with their insightful perspectives and expertise.

The New Gen(D)eration Regional Summit is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Sarajevo, in partnership with the MARGINI Coalition Skopje and with the generous support of the Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation.