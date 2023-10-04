VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to convene a meeting where the two would discuss the elections.

In a Fokus interview Mickoski, who calls for early elections, notes that the regular elections are six months away, and the two main parties still haven’t entered into talks on their modalities.

This has never happened before. There is no dialogue with the Government, we are not discussing the election date, or the final version of the Electoral Code. This despite clear recommendations from OSCE that all issues around the elections should be concluded six months before the vote, Mickoski said.

Another serious issue is that VMRO demands that the coming general and presidential elections are united and take place together – to cut costs – while Kovacevski insists that the elections are held separately, hoping that his alliance with the Albanian parties will come to better effect in that way. Mickoski also noted that a number of smaller parties want the electoral model changed and the votes distributed proportionately in a single electoral district – instead of the current six districts where the votes of the small parties are lost.