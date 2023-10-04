During the debate organized by VMRO-DPMNE in Kocani today, law professor Aleksandar Spasenovski warned that the country is confronted by growing problems and difficulties, especially in its hoped for approach to the European Union. Spasenovski said that Macedonia has been forced to meet demands that no other EU candidate country was asked to meet.

Macedonia did nothing to provoke the behavior of the neighboring countries. We faced imposed actions and, within the realities of international relations, the strong did what they wanted and the weak what they could. We did not choose our neighbors. But their issues and the problems they imposed on us are such that we are trying to resolve them, Spasenovski said.

He added that Macedonia would’ve had a better position in the negotiations with its neighbors if it weren’t for the divisions at home. “It would’ve been better during the past constitutional changes if there was unity between the ruling parties and the opposition. If VMRO-DPMNE was part of the talks before some final decisions were made. We would not have been in this situation. We may be weak, but we must use all resources we have available”, Spasenovski said.