Olga Lozanovska, MP from VMRO-DPMNE, pointed out at today’s debate in Parliament that with the Good Neighborly Agreement signed by Zaev, the Pandora’s box opened and began the realization of Bulgaria’s imperialist dream. She also pointed out that Bulgaria does not recognize that there is a Macedonian people and Macedonian language, thus completely denying Macedonian history.

Following the political circus and the moves of this treacherous and corrupt government for the last few years, listening to the colorful lies of the European commissioners, how many times they dealt with the Macedonian issue, how many times Macedonia and the Macedonian people were humiliated and disadvantaged, and I came to the following conclusion and question. Are the Macedonian language, history and identity protected? Here is the biggest trap, Europe says yes, we love you, but the reality is completely different because the Nobel laureate Zaev signed a friendship agreement with which he opened Pandora’s box and started the realization of the imperialist dream of Bulgaria in which their territory stretches from Ohrid to the Black Sea. Let there be no misconceptions, Bulgaria does not recognize that there is a Macedonian people and Macedonian language, and thus completely denies the Macedonian history, and there are thousands of statements of presidents, prime ministers and ministers for this claim of mine, said Lozanovska.

Lozanovska emphasized the irony that yesterday Prime Minister Kovacevski quoted Petre M. Andreevski, and last year this government removed him from the school curriculum and textbooks. During her address regarding the French proposal, she emphasized that the people said loudly that they do not accept this proposal.