VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to the statement from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, that he wants to run Macedonia, and the relations with Bulgaria, through deadlines, tasks and Excel charts.

He needs to know that you can’t put national interests in an Excel chart. But if we are talking about charts, Macedonia is today again ranked among the most corrupt countries in Europe, between the 87th and 95th place, with a budget deficit of 7,255 billion denars and new debt of over 220 EUR for each household. So let’s set the Excel charts aside and start working for the benefit of our people, Mickoski said.

Kovacevski is in Sofia today to begin a broad process of negotiations with Bulgaria over various issues, which he hopes will lead to Bulgaria lifting its veto against Macedonia’s EU accession talks.