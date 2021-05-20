Former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva says the proposal set to be brought to Sofia tomorrow by Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, which would unblock Macedonia’s accession process, does not meet Bulgaria’s framework position.

Do we have guarantees that the anti-Bulgarian campaign in Skopje will stop? Will the Republic of Macedonia no longer persecute its citizens with Bulgarian self-awareness? Will they not prevent the entry of Bulgarian books at the border? Will they not hinder Bulgarian investors? Will they broadcast Bulgarian television? Will they stop the black campaign against Bulgaria throughout Europe? I did not see these guarantees, comments Zaharieva.

She says the purpose of tomorrow’s visit is clear – President Rumen Radev and the caretaker government he appointed to approve the negotiating framework for Macedonia so that the first intergovernmental conference can take place and de facto EU accession talks can begin.

However, according to her, the proposal set to be brought by the European representatives does not have the necessary guarantees.