A Macedonian tourist saved a 15 year old girl at a beach in Saranda in Albania.

The man, Jovica Gjorgiev, shared the news on his Facebook account, saying that the girl was retrieved from the sea unconscious and blue after having swallowed a lot of water. “Using my paramedic training, I quickly reanimated the girl who puked the water out. I handed her over conscious and stable to the colleagues from the Saranda paramedics”, Gjorgiev said.