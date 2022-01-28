VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Gordana Siljanovska said that the option of referring to Macedonia in the short version of the imposed name “North Macedonia” is more suitable to a territory than to a country.

Macedonia and Bulgaria agreed that Bulgaria will lift its objection to using the shorter version of the imposed name. Bulgaria insisted that using only “North Macedonia” can be seen as territorial claim on its own province of Pirin Macedonia. The decision was announced as a major success by the Kovacevski regime, even though the imposed name is broadly rejected in Macedonia, in the long or in the short form.