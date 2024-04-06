The pre-election campaign for the Presidential elections is in full swing, marked by candidates presenting their platforms at rallies, debates, and meetings with citizens. On the second day of the campaign, candidates delivered messages to voters promising a prosperous future, advocating for European integration, and offering critiques of their opponents.

Today, Stevo Pendarovski, the candidate of the Coalition for a European Future led by SDSM, will lead his election caravan to the municipalities of Makedonski Brod and Kicevo.

Meanwhile, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the presidential candidate backed by the Coalition “Your Macedonia” led by VMRO-DPMNE, will unveil her program to the citizens of Demir Kapija, Negotino, and Kavadarci.

Bujar Osmani, running for president under the European Front, will participate in a debate titled “Keeping the Youth in the Country” at the NB Hotel in Tetovo.

Maxim Dimitrievski, the candidate for president representing the Movement ZNAM-Za nasha Macedonia, will engage with citizens in the municipalities of Valandovo, Bogdanci, and Dojran today, concluding his agenda with an address to the residents of Gevgelija.

Additionally, the election headquarters of Biljana Vankovska, the Left’s presidential candidate, announces upcoming meetings with citizens in Prilep and Demir Hisar.

Lastly, Arben Taravari, the presidential candidate of the “Vredi” Coalition, along with Izet Mejiti, the holder of the parliamentary list in the First Electoral Unit from the coalition, will participate in the celebration of the International Day of Sports at the City Park in Skopje.