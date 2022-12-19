Today, on this great day, we are here in the village of Erdzelija, where we have the honor together with the attendees and the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Mr. Hristijan Mickoski to open this balloon hall which bears the name of the “Dame Gruev” school, said the mayor of Sveti Nikole Municipality, Dejan Vladev.

Vladev emphasized that about 9 million denars were spent on this hall, funds from the budget of the Municipality of Sveti Nikole. And he hopes that the opening of this balloon hall will contribute to the development of sports and sportsmanship.

We don’t stop there, I might as well mention that two weeks ago, in the village of Erdzelija, we finally paved it, we are talking about somewhere around 800 meters. The citizens of the village of Erdzelija have been telling us for years and years that they deserve to have decent living conditions. We don’t stop here when we talk about Erdzelija, parallel to this, a kindergarten and a school are being built behind this, said the mayor.

He pointed out that for the next period, the budget of the Municipality of Sveti Nikole has provided funds for the reconstruction of the main street in Erdzelija.

For 2023, Vladev announces many projects, which will be implemented from the funds of the Municipality of Saint Nikole.