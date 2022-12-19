The latest IRI poll shows that if early parliamentary elections were held tomorrow, 19% of citizens would vote for VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the results of the poll, 11% of the population would vote for SDSM, 7% for DUI, and 6% for the Levica political party.

When asked about the direction of the country’s movement, only 13% of Macedonian citizens answered that the country is heading in the right direction, while 58% answered that it is heading in the wrong direction. Twenty-eight percent of respondents were neutral.

With rising inflation and electricity prices and other economic challenges facing Macedonia right now, our data shows that people don’t believe the country is heading in the right direction,” said Paul McCarthy, IRI’s regional director for Europe. “National policymakers will need to stay focused on economic issues if they want to change these numbers.”

The poll also showed strong support for EU membership, despite a drop of 11 percents from November 2021. Seventy-three percent of Macedonian citizens want to join the EU, and 24 percent are not in favor of joining the EU.