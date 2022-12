The U.S. Embassy in the country has issued a security alert for citizens due to bomb threats.

The U.S. Embassy urges that “if you happen to be at a location that receives a bomb threat, follow the directions of local security personnel and police on-site.”

As crowds gather at holiday markets, shopping malls, and other public spaces, the U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens to be aware of their surroundings as pickpocketing and other petty crime may increase.