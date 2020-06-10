The Turkish navy forced a Greek frigate to turn away as it was trying to intercept a ship carrying a cargo for Libya.

Greece and Turkey support rival factions in the war torn country, and recently the GNA Government, supported by Turkey, was able to push back its rival General Haftar. It is believed that the cargo ship Greece tried to intercept in the name of a EU led force, was carrying arms for the GNA.

A Greek frigate launched a helicopter toward the cargo ship, but several Turkish frigates responded that the ship is under their protection. The Greek helicopter retreated, as did their ship.