Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second year on a row, Daily Mail reported.

Two politicians in Sweden have nominated the teenage campaigner for the 2020 prize for her work to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, of Sweden’s Left Party, said the 17-year-old ‘has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis’.

They added Thunberg had also said her work in ‘reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace’.

The 2015 landmark Paris climate deal asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns.

It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions to limit global temperature rise to well below 2C (3.6F).

The Swedish activist has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change, a movement that has spread beyond Sweden to other European nations and around the world.

She founded the Fridays for Future movement that has inspired similar actions by other young people.