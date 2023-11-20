Sergio Massa, the government candidate, conceded to Javier Milei in Argentina’s presidential election. Milei, an ultra-liberal populist, secured a clear victory with promises of radical change: adopting the US dollar, dismantling government institutions, and cutting social spending. His extreme views have sparked attention, especially among disillusioned young voters in a country grappling with economic crises.

Milei’s platform, appealing to those disenchanted with the political establishment, advocates for unconventional policies like legalizing the US dollar, abolishing the central bank, and reducing social spending. His election signifies a departure from Argentina’s two-decade-long left-wing governance marked by heavy state intervention and extensive subsidies.

The country faces deep economic challenges—high inflation, widespread poverty, and a growing debt burden. Milei’s win represents a significant shift from the traditional Peronist rule, signaling a move away from state intervention in the economy.