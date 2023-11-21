The United States is sending Ukraine another round of military supplies to help it fight back against Russian soldiers. The supplies include much-needed ammunition for the Ukrainian army.

The US Congress has already approved the $100 million plan that the US State Department has announced.

Among other things, the arms package includes artillery ammo, a Himars multiple rocket launcher, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

“Artillery shells, which are especially needed now,” Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, stated on Monday in his daily video message.

Zelensky stated that the help was brought up during US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Monday visit to Kiev.

After calling the discussion productive, Zelensky praised the US for continuing to play a “leading role in providing assistance.”According to Austin, in order to achieve the desired outcomes on the battlefield, it is critical to give the appropriate skills and integrate them rationally.

He gave Kiev the assurance that it has “bipartisan support” in both chambers of Congress, even though some US lawmakers have questioned the necessity of maintaining the current amount of US funding.

The State Department released a statement that stated, “It is imperative that Congress act to support Ukraine by passing the president’s supplemental funding request.”