The Dutch right-wing populist Thierry Baudet faced an attack just days before parliamentary elections. His Forum for Democracy party reported on social media that he was struck on the head with a beer bottle in Groningen, leading to hospital treatment for injuries.

The suspected attacker has been detained by the police, who swiftly responded to the incident. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other politicians condemned the attack, emphasizing its unacceptable nature.

This assault follows previous threats and an incident in October when Baudet was assaulted in Belgium. His party had been considering increased security measures due to these threats.

Despite this incident, the Dutch are set to elect a new parliament, with Baudet’s party not among the frontrunners in the upcoming elections.