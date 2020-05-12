Africa

All municipal by-elections and voter registration activities in South Africa (originally planned for March-May 2020)

Municipal in elections in Hassi El Ferid, and Jbeniana, Tunisia (originally scheduled for 28-29 March 2020)

By-elections for senatorial district in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau, Nigeria (originally scheduled for March 2020)

By-election in ward 16 of Chiredzi rural district council, Zimbabwe (originally scheduled for 4 April 2020)

Niamina West Constituency by-election, Gambia (originally scheduled for16 April 2020)

By-elections for Metsimotlhabe and Boseja South wards, Zambia (originally scheduled for May 2020)

Parliamentary election, Ethiopia (originally scheduled for 29 August 2020)

By elections, Kenya (originally scheduled for April, June-July 2020)

Special interest groups elections, Uganda (originally scheduled for April-May 2020)

Americas

Primary elections in 15 states across the USA and several local elections around the country (originally scheduled for March – May 2020).

Single constituency referendum, Falkland Islands, British overseas territory (originally scheduled for 26 March 2020).

Elections for the community action board, Colombia (originally scheduled for 26 April 2020)

Local municipal elections in Chipao, Ayacucho district, Peru (originally scheduled for 29 March 2020)

Municipal elections in the Cordovan City of Río Cuarto, Argentina (originally scheduled for 29 March 2020)

By-elections in Victoria and Rossland, Canada (originally scheduled 4 April 2020) Referendum in Kamloops, Canada (originally scheduled for 4 April 2020), By-elections in Lytton, Canada (originally scheduled for 25 April 2020)

Supplementary election for the position of senator in Mato Grosso Brazil (originally scheduled for 26 April 2020)

Constitutional referendum, Chile (originally planned for 26 April 2020))

General elections , Bolivia (originally scheduled for 3 May 2020) also sub-national elections in Bolivia (originally scheduled for March 2020)

Local (departmental and municipal) elections, Uruguay (originally scheduled for 10 May 2020)

Primary elections in Paraguay (originally scheduled for 12 July) and Local (Municipal) elections in Paraguay (originally scheduled for 8 November) moved to 2021.

Local elections in Coahuila and Hidalgo, Mexico (originally scheduled for 7 June 2020)

Presidential and legislative elections, Dominican Republic (originally scheduled for 17 May 2020)

Asia

Rajya Sabha elections, India (originally scheduled for 26 March 2020)

Elections to the Chattogram City Corporation and the Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 constituencies, Bangladesh (originally scheduled for 29 March 2020)

By-elections, Pakistan (originally scheduled for March 2020)

Local council and Women’s Development Committee (WDC) elections (originally scheduled for 4 April 2020)

Local elections, Kyrgyzstan (originally scheduled for 12 April 2020)

Parliamentary elections, Syria (originally scheduled for 13 April 2020, moved to 19 July 2020)

Second round of parliamentary elections, Iran (originally scheduled for 17 April 2020, moved to 11 September 2020)

Parliamentary elections, Sri Lanka (originally scheduled for 25 April 2020 has been moved to 20 June 2020)

Regional (local) elections, Indonesia (originally scheduled 23 September 2020 has been postponed to 9 December 2020)

Europe

Municipal and mayoral elections in Vorarlberg, Austria (originally scheduled for 15 March 2020)

Extraordinary election for the Mayor of the city of Podujeva, Kosovo (originally scheduled for 15 March 2020)

Referendum on abortion, Gibraltar, British Overseas Territory (originally scheduled for 19 March 2020)

Second round of local elections in France (originally scheduled for 22 March 2020 moved to 21 June 2020)

Senate by-elections, Teplice Czech Republic (originally scheduled for 27-28 March & 3-4 April 2020)

Local elections in Hessen and Saxony, Germany (originally scheduled from April-October 2020)

Regional elections in Euskadi and Galicia, Spain (originally scheduled for 5 April 2020)

Referendum on changes to the constitutional court, Armenia (originally scheduled for 5 April 2020)

Local elections in Tivat, Montenegro (originally scheduled for 5 April 2020)

Parliamentary elections in Macedonia (originally scheduled for 12 April 2020)

Constitutional nation-wide vote in Russia (originally scheduled for 22 April 2020). In addition, the Central Election Commission of Russia took the decision (03.04.2020) to postpone all elections initially scheduled in the period of 5 April to 23 June to later dates. The decision covers about 94 electoral processes and local and regional levels.

Local Authority Elections in the Isle of Man, Self-governing British Crown dependency (originally scheduled for 23 April 2020)

Local snap elections for city council in Riga, Latvia (originally scheduled for 25 April 2020 moved to 5 September 2020)

General elections in Serbia (originally scheduled for 26 April 2020)

Turkish Cypriot leadership election in Cyprus (originally planned for 26 April 2020, moved to 11 October 2020)

Local elections in 118 English councils, the London Assembly and for seven English regional mayors as well as police and crime commissioners in England (originally scheduled for the first week of May 2020, moved to May 2021), Police and crime commissioners in Wales (originally scheduled for the first week of May 2020, moved to May 2021), Local government by-elections in Kincorth/Nigg/Cove and Craigentinny/Duddingston, Scotland (originally scheduled for 14 and 21 May 2020)

Election of French overseas advisers and consular delegates (originally scheduled for 16 and 17 May 2020)

Federal vote, Switzerland (originally scheduled for 17 May 2020) and several local (municipal) elections in the cantons of Neuchâtel, Ticino, and Luzern (originally scheduled for April-June 2020).

A referendum in Italy to reduce the number of seats in parliament (originally scheduled for 29 March 2020), in addition to numerous regional and local elections

Local elections in Romania (originally scheduled for June 2020)

Presidential elections, Poland (originally scheduled for 10 May 2020)

Oceania

Local government elections in New South Wales, Australia for a year (originally scheduled for September 2020)Legislative Council elections for the divisions of Rosevears and Huon, Tasmania (originally scheduled for 2 May 2020 moved to 30 May 2020)

By elections for Central Honiara and North East Guadalcanal Constituencies, Solomon Islands (originally scheduled for June 2020)

Government General Elections, Autonomous Bougainville Papua New Guinea (originally scheduled for June 2020)

Parliamentary elections, Kiribati (originally scheduled for 7 April 2020, moved to 14 April 2020)