Trabzonspor’s Enis Bardhi is named the new captain of the Macedonian football team, after Stefan Ristovski withdrew from the team because of disagreements with coach Blagoja Milevski. Bardhi’s new role was announced a day before the match against Italy.

This is a great honor for me and will motivate me strongly. It means a lot to me to lead the team. There are many team captains here who don’t wear the armband. I played with Pandev and Ristovski and it will be an honor to pick up as captain, Bardhi said.