Teteks and Ljuboten, the two football clubs from Tetovo mainly supported by ethnic Macedonians, say that they are not allowed to use the city stadium, which is now reserved for the Albanian team Shkendija.

Teteks, Ljuboten and the female Ljuboten team are not allowed to train in the stadium, or play games there. Exclusive right to both pitches is reserved for Shkendija. For months we’ve been meeting with the municipal authorities, but we have no response from them, said Teteks, in a statement, blaming the situation of ethnic discrimination against the Macedonian teams in the city.