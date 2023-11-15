Jannik Sinner clinched his first-ever win against world number one Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin. The 22-year-old Italian triumphed in a tense three-hour battle, claiming victory in a nail-biting match filled with high-quality play.

Despite Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak, Sinner showed resilience, securing crucial breaks and showcasing stellar play throughout. Djokovic praised Sinner’s performance, acknowledging his opponent’s exceptional game.

Meanwhile, the afternoon match saw Stefanos Tsitsipas retiring after 15 minutes due to a back injury, granting Holger Rune his first win. Tsitsipas expressed disappointment over his withdrawal from the tournament, citing his inability to continue due to physical discomfort.