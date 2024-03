Macedonian skier Jana Atanasovska ranked 2nd in the FIS slalom race in the Austrian resort of Weinenbene yesterday.

Atanasovska finished the race in 1.46:94, giving her 37.29 FIS points – the best result in Macedonian skiing yet. She was first ranked after the first race, with a significant lead over the second place skier of 0.71 seconds, but was more cautious in the second race.