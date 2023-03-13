Box office hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won the Oscar for best feature film on Sunday, capping off a night of several coups for the film which was a favorite heading into the 95th Academy Awards, DW reported.

The best picture category was hotly contested, with the unorthodox sci-fi flick beating out biopic “Elvis,” psychological drama “Tar,” action sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” and Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which still picked up four awards earlier in the night.

“Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making,” said the winning movie’s star, Michelle Yeoh, who also won the Oscar for best lead actress.

The winners

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Original Screenplay): Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature: Navalny

Best Film Editing: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Music (Original Song): “Naatu Naatu” from RRR

Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

