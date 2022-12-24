Croatian musician and singer-songwriter Massimo Savić has died aged 61.

“Our Dad, husband, our pride and joy, Massimo Savic, has left us after a short, but heroic fight,” the family wrote. “Even though he is gone from this world, he will live on in our souls; laughing, warm, strong, full of love, and made of art. We will forever be your girls. Eni and Mirna.”

The news of his death was confirmed by the record company Aquarius Records.

Savic died last night in Zagreb’s Vinogradska hospital, where he had been treated for lung cancer.