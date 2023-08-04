The Macedonian Agency for Food and Veterinary Services is conducting a state-wide control in search for cancerogenic Serbian potato chips, the Agency’s manager, Nikolche Babovski informed on Friday.

The alarm was raised by the Croatian authorities who found extreme amounts of acrylamide in a batch of Serbian-made potato chips, a cancerogenic compound banned by the EU.

The Agency also informed they actively monitor the situation through the EU RASFF system for early warning.