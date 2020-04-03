The mother infected with coronavirus is in good health condition and is hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Clinic, while the baby, who tested negative for coronavirus is stable, although it was prematurely born, informed the director of the Gynecology Clinic in Skopje, Viktorija Jovanovska.

The baby is negative for coronavirus. I would like to calm down the pregnant women and appeal to them not to twist the truth, not lie and not hide the facts. All knowledge, though limited, is that very few pregnant women will get the disease and will develop mild symptoms. If they accurately state their changes in their health, everything that is happening in their family or their social ties and contacts will be safe and their babies, said Jovanovska.