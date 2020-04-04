53 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, thus bringing the total number of patients in the country to 483, the Ministry of Health informed on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, two patients died of coronavirus at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, a 71-year-old woman from Labunista (Struga) and a 77-year-old man from Kumanovo who were hospitalized in extremely serious condition.

The Public Health Institute informed about two more deaths, a resident of Veles who died a few days ago, but tested positive on the post mortem test and a foreign citizen who lived in Skopje for 4 months. The Ministry reminds that the patient from Kumanovo who died on April 2 at the Infectious Disease Clinic, and whose positive result for Covid-19 was confirmed yesterday afternoon, as a case of a positive and deceased patient, was also included in Saturday’s report of PHI.

With this, Saturday’s statistics registers 5 Covid-19 deaths.

At the moment, 61 patients are hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Clinic, 11 of whom are on ventilators.

Over 24 hours, 53 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. 13 have been registered in Skopje, 8 in Kumanovo, 5 in Stip, 2 in Prilep, 14 in Struga, 2 in Tetovo, 1 in Veles, 2 in Gostivar and 6 in Kocani.

Over the past 24 hours, 414 tests have been performed. So far, 4,920 Covid-19 tests have been performed in the country.

