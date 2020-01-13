Emergency talks held between Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals on the future of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were “constructive,” Buckingham Palace says in a statement.
“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family,” the statement reads.
During “a period of transition,” Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, “will spend time in Canada and the UK,” the palace says.
