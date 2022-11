Overcast skies and rain is in the forecast for Sunday. Heavier rainfall will move in the afternoon and overnight with over 25 l/m² during 24 hours.

Local heavy showers (over 30 l/m² during 12 hours) and thunder are likely in country’s southeast.

Expect strong wind blowing from the south, reaching up to 60km/h.

Lows will range between 9 C and 15 C and highs between 12 C and 17 C.

Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 15 C.